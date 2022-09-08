At the Races: Ads nauseum

Chilliak is the campaign manager for Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton and was a New Hampshire field director for former Maryland Rep. John Delaney’s 2020 presidential campaign. Originally from Canada, he has also worked as a campaign specialist for the New Democratic Party of Canada.

Starting out: “I got involved a little bit later in life than I think most people do,” he said. “I was in my mid-20s, bartending my way through college, and took a union job at a hotel lobby bar. I really saw the difference the union made in the food and beverage industry, where employment is often rife with people being taken advantage of. That was not the case here. Over the course of several years I learned that was in large part because I was in a unionized workplace. So, I got involved through my union, which was aligned with the New Democratic Party of Canada.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: After Chilliak moved to the United States, he worked to pass a 2018 ballot referendum in Massachusetts protecting transgender people’s access to public restrooms. “Winning that ballot question really felt like a moment of getting something done,” he said. “These moments are few and far between when working in politics, because even when you are on a winning campaign and your candidate gets elected, it is a great feeling, you obviously have a lot of faith and trust that person will do the right thing. But they're still ultimately just one person, whether it's a state legislature or Congress or city hall or whatever level. But when you're on a winning ballot question, it is really just, you get the thing that you were fighting for. It feels good to be able to do something where the politics of partisan campaigning is not complicating that. The campaign actually had a couple of moderate Republican officials supporting it. I think that really spoke to a moment of folks just coming together and working to do something good.”

Biggest campaign regret: Chilliak declined to elaborate on the details, but said he regrets holding back on opposition research on an opponent during a campaign in Canada. “There were some people on that campaign who were in higher decision-making positions than I was who decided to shelve what we had, thinking it wasn't really a big deal, and then our opponent won what was a very close election,” he said. “Just a few months later, essentially the same research we had done, the news broke and it actually ended up being a big deal. It was in the news. The member lost some of his duties. And if we had used that research just a few months prior, if I had pushed back and made the case a little bit stronger, there's no doubt in my mind that that close election would've tilted our way.”

Unconventional wisdom: “I really don't think anyone should be going straight from high school to college to being a press secretary and then being on the Hill. You’ve got to go get some life experience. You’ve got to do things that are off the beaten path, or might seem off the beaten path to you but they're actually things that will also give you a lot of insight and experience of what average voters, everyday people are facing. Some of the best staffers that I've ever hired, especially for field work, are kids who worked at McDonald’s or had a job doing sales things that aren't necessarily a political background experience.”