At the Races: Closing time

Crime has been a rising issue in the North Carolina Senate race, and Budd said that, if elected, he would work to counter Biden’s policies and try to emphasize better relations with police.

“I look at it as a gas pedal and a brake pedal, with the first two years when you have [a] Republican House and Senate and Joe Biden … is still in office,” Budd said. “So you have to stop the brakes of what he’s doing, and that is weak border policies, eliminating Title 42. We had so many good policies under Trump, which was bringing a problem under control. You have to have positive law enforcement sentiment. Do you want to deal with the bad apples? We can do that, but at the same time you have to be pro-law enforcement, and so we have to have that sentiment. And so, again, I think people just want to know on the ground level, in the counties, in the cities and the smaller towns that … Washington, D.C., has their back, that Raleigh has their back. And I’m going to be a senator who does.”

Zaidane is president and CEO of the Millennial Action Project, a bipartisan association for millennial and Gen Z members of Congress and state legislators. She previously served as the managing director for Generation Progress, where she worked with the Obama administration in 2014 on a campaign to address campus sexual assault.

Starting out: Zaidane graduated from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service at the tail end of the Great Recession and was unable to find a job in international development or public service. She wound up working in sales at a tech start-up called Living Social. "I ... said yes to the opportunity, and I'm really thankful that I did, because I got a lot of experience that I otherwise wouldn't have,'' she said. "I spent all day talking to people, trying to understand how we could get them to become a customer of the company, and really learning how to drive people to action ... [which] really primed me for my political career. ... Nothing can prepare you for being a CEO more than asking people for money — and being told ‘no’ over and over again."

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Zaidane cited the experience of knocking on doors in rural Virginia to support Democrat Abigail Spanberger's congressional run in 2018. Some of those voters "had never seen a campaign worker at their door before, and getting to have conversations with folks who honestly were just grateful for the opportunity to be listened to" was rewarding, Zaidane said. She wound up engaging in "really deep conversations with people who had felt sort of removed from the process. Being able to validate this idea that everybody's voice matters and that everybody deserves to have a say in our democracy was just a really good reminder of the hard work people put into making sure we can get as many people as possible to participate in the process."