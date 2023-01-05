Late-night talks yield no breakthrough in speaker battle

A few of Kevin McCarthy's opponents say they’ll never vote for him, while others have continued negotiating with the California Republican.

But they overwhelmingly agree they’d rather have a speaker who they trust to execute the institutional changes they’re seeking. And McCarthy is not someone that most of the 20 opponents, primarily members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, trust.

"I, like many, have trust issues with the leader. But I wouldn't say that everything is so finite that there's no conceivable way," House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry said in a brief interview after the chamber adjourned Wednesday evening for the second time in two days.

But there are a few GOP detractors who have said they will never vote for McCarthy, including Florida’s Matt Gaetz, Virginia’s Bob Good and Arizona’s Eli Crane and Andy Biggs.

Biggs cited “progress” Wednesday, but the progress he sees is rallying around an alternative speaker.