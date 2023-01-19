At the Races: Contours of post-Roe battleground

Working class rep: Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, the auto repair shop owner who narrowly flipped a Republican-leaning district in Washington state, tells Politico that Democrats have forgotten the middle class. “It feels like the Democratic Party, especially wealthy leadership in the Democratic Party, has taken it upon themselves to be champions of the poorest of the poor,’’ Gluesenkamp Pérez said. “And I think that’s great, but I think that it has left a lot of people in the middle class feeling like people don’t understand the issues we’re facing.”

The count: $1.4 million

That’s how much Indiana Rep. Jim Banks had in his campaign account after winning reelection to a fourth term by 35 points in November. He’ll be able to use all of it for the Senate campaign he announced on Tuesday, but he might spend it differently. His disclosures to the Federal Election Commission show Banks raised $2.6 million for the cycle and spent $1.7 million, with $426,000 going for direct mail, his biggest expense. There was another $276,000 for printing and $77,000 for “caging and escrow,” which we learned this week is having someone open the mail, deposit the checks and update the mailing list. He also spent $228,000 for fundraising consulting, about $68,000 each for compliance consulting and campaign consulting. His total advertising outlay was $45,000, and $28,000 was spent on polling.

Nathan’s notes

The 2024 Senate map tilts so far against the Democrats that former NRSC Chairman Rick Scott of Florida might actually be the most vulnerable Republican incumbent, which is saying something, since, as Nathan L. Gonzales writes, Florida is no longer really a swing state. Democrats will be on defense all over the country.

Ohio Republican Rep. David Joyce, who logged on for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce discussion last week, offered some real talk during a conversation with former West Virginia GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins, who now serves as the chamber’s senior vice president of government affairs. Joyce filled in Jenkins on the Republican Governance Group — formerly the Tuesday Group — which Joyce described as “comprised of pragmatic members, and we like to call ourselves the majority makers.” He said his fellow governance group members look at policy stances that are more “about making a difference than making a statement.”

On the debt ceiling, Joyce, an appropriator, told Jenkins that it’s “disconcerting, in that folks think that somehow this is going to be a magic ball and how we change all of government. You know, these are debts that are due. … And we need to honor those debts. And so I agree that the national debt is out of control. It's time we certainly take it seriously. But we need to start negotiating in good faith with members on both sides of the aisle to talk about what we're going to do to start getting on the ramp towards getting this good ship America back out towards sea. Right now, we’re unfortunately looking at the iceberg that’s in front of us, but we must stop worrying about the money that was already spent and figure out how we're going to fix these problems going forward,” he said. He added that lawmakers should use the budget and appropriations process to work out the nation’s fiscal problems “and then start to work on those solutions to that and not coming up and using this as a last minute dodge to actually doing our work over the course of the year.”