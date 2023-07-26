Capitol Police chief pitches more field offices to protect lawmakers

The Capitol Police wants to open new field offices in Milwaukee, Boston and Texas to help combat an increase in the number of threats against members of Congress.

Chief J. Thomas Manger revealed the plans Wednesday at a joint oversight hearing of the Capitol Police Board, telling lawmakers that agents who investigate those threats and protect congressional leadership are working more cases and more overtime.

"Due to the increased threat environment, our protective responsibilities have increased, requiring additional protection details, increased coverage of CODELs and field hearings, as well as other enhancements to our current protective details,” Manger said in written testimony.

The new field locations would increase the department’s footprint across the country and enable it to pursue more member threat cases, Manger said. The chief said the department has received money to open the offices but didn’t give an exact timeline on when that would happen.

Recent attacks against members, their families and staff have raised questions about security, especially away from Washington.