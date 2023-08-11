Decoding Mike Pence: The words he just can’t say

Mike Pence is not ruling out testifying against former President Donald Trump. But could the jury crack the code he uses when talking about his onetime boss?

Exactly how the former vice president really feels about Trump’s past actions and his fitness to again be commander-in-chief requires a legal decoder ring and a political magnifying glass. Trouble is, neither accurately measures courage or fortitude.

Despite headlines declaring Pence as having broken with the thrice-indicted Trump, the former vice president still pulls punches and minces words when talking about the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Parsing Pence the candidate is a murky task, and one jurists in a coming federal criminal trial about Trump’s actions after the 2020 election and before the Jan. 6 insurrection must undertake when considering Trump’s guilt or innocence. Next year, voters will have to do the same — especially independent and some moderate Republicans in the six or eight swing states that will decide the 2024 presidential election.

Pence’s most recent public comments about Trump’s most recent federal indictment — in a Washington, D.C., district court with four charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — offer a prime example of his habit of rhetorically dancing and dodging about Trump.