At the Races: Inflation confrontation

While President Joe Biden was joined by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the White House on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a sweeping health care and climate bill designed to lower consumer prices, Nevada Rep. Susie Lee held a roundtable back home with local organizations focused on labor and climate.

During the roundtable, Lee said the law was the “most significant piece of legislation in history addressing climate change.”

“I don’t need to tell all of you that Nevada, one, stands at the very epicenter of climate change. We are dealing with the impact,” she said. “More importantly, we’re also at the apex of taking advantage of the transition to clean energy and the jobs that come with that.”

Lee, who is one of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s top targets in next year’s election, also touted the law’s health care components, including allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for some prescription drugs, but acknowledged Democrats want to do more to extend those benefits to people who are not on Medicare.

Republicans, meanwhile, argue the law has not had a meaningful impact on families’ wallets. Steven Law, president and CEO of the Senate Leadership Fund, a major GOP super PAC, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Thursday that Republicans should “aggressively articulate” that the law is not doing enough to reduce costs for things like food and rent.