Some members of Congress using donor money to repay themselves

Nearly $2.3 million in campaign contributions raised by 16 House and Senate members this cycle have gone to the lawmakers themselves to repay loans they made in past campaigns — two of them more than a decade ago.

Some candidates who lost are also still raising money, and repaying themselves. Republican Mehmet Oz, the television personality who lost the Pennsylvania Senate race in November, for example, paid himself $1.2 million this year, a CQ Roll Call analysis of new disclosures found.

While campaign contributions cannot legally be spent by candidates or office holders for personal expenses, that prohibition does not include loan repayments. Indeed, the Supreme Court in May 2022 struck down a $250,000 cap and time limits on repayments, agreeing with plaintiff Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that they were an unconstitutional burden on the free speech rights of wealthy candidates.

“Restricting the sources of funds that campaigns may use to repay candidate loans increases the risk that such loans will not be repaid in full, which, in turn, deters candidates from loaning money to their campaigns,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the 6-3 court.

Advocates for tougher campaign finance laws say that post-election repayments raise corruption concerns, however, and note that three justices on the court agreed with them.