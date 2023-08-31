At the Races: Labor Day blues

President Joe Biden has repeatedly proclaimed his intention to be the most pro-union president in history, and many labor leaders say he’s already made good on that goal.

Just a week after announcing his reelection campaign, Biden was endorsed by the National Education Association, which represents 2.9 million teachers and is the nation’s largest professional employees union. In June, he received the backing of the AFL-CIO, the earliest the labor federation has ever endorsed a candidate for president.

Unionized workers in a variety of sectors, from Starbucks baristas and Amazon warehouse workers to UPS drivers and Hollywood screenwriters and actors, have received encouragement from Biden.

And on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted a Treasury Department report showing that labor unions benefit both unionized and non-unionized workers. “On average, union workers earn up to 15 percent more in pay than non-union workers in the same occupations,” Harris said. “Union workers also receive retirement benefits, paid sick leave, life insurance and discounts on child care at a much higher rate.”

Yet fault lines between Biden and organized labor have emerged. Some labor activists were disappointed with the Democratic president’s role in ending a yearslong collective bargaining process among 12 rail unions in 2022, in part because the agreement lacked the sick leave provisions that the unions had sought.