At the Races: Retreat rerouted

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine stretches into its third week, Americans are starting to show increased support for an energetic response from Washington.

While that hasn’t translated into a bump in approval ratings for President Joe Biden, it has provided Democrats an opportunity to rally voters in an otherwise inhospitable midterm environment and — they hope — make good on their 2020 promise to display competence in the face of a crisis.

But that effort suffered another setback when House passage of an omnibus spending package that would include $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine was held up on Wednesday by a revolt from some Democrats over the way pandemic aid would be offset.

The group objecting to the offset included vulnerable members like Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, who argued that it unfairly reduced the amount of money that would go to their states — valuable currency on the campaign trail. They were ultimately successful in getting the $15.6 billion COVID-19 relief stripped from the spending package and inserted into a new bill without the offensive state cuts that will be considered next week.