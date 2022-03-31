At the Races: Spinning spending

Starting out: Howard began watching the television show “The West Wing” while he was taking high school civics, “and it looked like something I kind of wanted to do, but I didn’t know you could make a career out of it until much later.” He interned for then-Rep. John Boozman, R-Ark., before going on to volunteer for various Arkansas campaigns. “I remember being an intern in the summer of 2002, right after 9/11, right after the anthrax scare, and I’m in the basement of the federal building in Fort Smith, Ark., as an intern, opening mail in a secure facility wearing a mask and gloves in a big, protective box. So even then I kind of understood the risk that you take when you enter public service.” In 2004, Howard became an independent, saying he was “turned off by the dualization of the marriage equality issue on all these state ballots.” When Hillary Clinton announced her plans to run for the White House in 2007, Howard became a Democrat and volunteered for her campaign at the local level.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: After meeting Murphy at the 2016 Democratic convention in Philadelphia, Howard began working on her first congressional campaign. That victory stands out most. “That moment, and I’ve got it on video, where I read the AP alert that comes through that says Murphy unseats Mica. The room was crazy. We have champagne. It was just an incredible moment of like, you know, to put in all this hard work. We were told at every opportunity there’s no chance she can win. We couldn't get a lot of Democratic endorsements locally, to just come in and kind of upset — a bunch of people were responsible for that.”

Biggest campaign regret: While working for former Rep. Baron Hill’s 2016 Senate bid in Indiana, Howard had a conversation with someone he didn’t realize was a reporter as Hill was preparing to drop out of the race. “It turned into a Politico breaking news alert and all of this stuff that we weren’t ready for. That was a comms blunder I wish I could take back,” he said. Hill not running through that race is another regret. “Baron Hill was just such a terrific candidate in Indiana that I wish he had gotten to run that race fully to the end. I understand the dynamics of what that happened, but he’s just a great person, a Hoosier through and through, and I think we could have run one hell of a campaign.”

Unconventional wisdom: “When you’re managing a race there’s always a concern of what's going to happen after the race and the decisions you may make may impact future employment. My advice to every campaign manager out there is run a race that you are proud of, that is in line with your morals, your values, that you were honest with the candidate, but give that candidate your all, your respect and your loyalty … and the future will take care of itself.”

