At the Races: Historic confirmation, then recess

Editor's note: At the Races will not publish next week. We'll be back on April 21.

Before heading out for a two-week spring recess, senators today cast a history-making vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s unlikely to influence the midterm campaigns in a pivotal way, though it may energize Democrats’ core voters, especially Black Americans, to whom the party is making new overtures. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching an ad campaign aimed at Black voters, CNN reports, focused on the now-lapsed child tax credit. That comes amid some troubling polling for Democrats on the issue and polling that shows eroding support for President Joe Biden among Black voters.

Among the three Republicans who voted today for Jackson is Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces a challenger backed by Donald Trump but likely won’t suffer for it given the state’s primary system, according to the Washington Examiner. It also won’t cost her the support of GOP insiders in the Senate. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure she’s successful,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Axios this morning.

McConnell declined to make any predictions about how many seats Republicans may win in November but said if his party were to take control of the chamber, the GOP would focus on inflation, the U.S.-Mexico border and crime. But he cautioned that Republicans still “ought not to claim we can succeed in doing things exactly the way we would do them” given that Democrats will still hold the White House.