At the Races: Build back something?

Make it in America: Fetterman writes in an op-ed that “making more stuff here in America” would bring down high prices and that his Republican opponent, millionaire Mehmet Oz, is not “connected to the struggles that Pennsylvanians are facing every day.”

Back to school: New polling from the American Federation of Teachers ahead of the midterm elections found that 60 percent of voters in states with competitive Senate races this year are dissatisfied with the way racial issues are taught in schools, NBC News reports.

The count: 7

That’s how many more House seats Republicans would net if all the races break the way they’re rated by Inside Elections and if the parties split the Toss-ups 50-50, Nathan writes. Since the GOP needs a net gain of only four, it would take the majority, but that narrow margin would be a disappointment given some projections of a red wave. Yet it’s still early, and more races will shift as the election gets closer.

Candidate confessions

Lucas Kunce, the Democrat running for Senate in Missouri, often gets compared to other high-profile Democratic Senate candidates running on populist messages in rural and rust belt states, like John Fetterman in Pennsylvania or Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio. But Kunce says he isn’t paying much attention to those campaigns. “I hate to disappoint you, but I'm not a real political follower,” he said. “I just focus on Missouri. I look at everything through the lens of, what are the people who I grew up with, who were very caring people, what would they want to see? How do I serve them?” Likewise, he struggles to come up with anyone currently serving in Congress he would want to emulate, saying if there is anyone he looks to for inspiration it would be a historical figure like Paul Wellstone, a Democrat who represented Minnesota in the Senate from 1991 until he died in a plane crash in 2002, or former President Harry S. Truman, who left office in 1953. Kunce runs his campaign from Truman’s hometown of Independence, and he likes to tell people that he can see Truman’s childhood home from his house — but only from his bathroom window, and only in the winter when the leaves don’t obscure the view.

A lobbyist at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Reid focuses on a range of policy issues, including infrastructure, health care, gaming and entertainment. He also runs the firm’s political operation. He served as the Washington, D.C., and PAC finance director for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and was deputy finance director of the Democratic Governors Association. He serves on the executive committee of the One Victory and LGBTQ Victory Institute board and the governing bodies of the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Institute, and he is a member of the board for Q Street, the professional association of LGBTQ lobbyists and public policy advocates.