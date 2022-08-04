At the Races: Sunflower shocker

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Tuesday’s primary elections in five states led to a surprising result on a Kansas abortion referendum and added to the list of Republican impeachment voters who won’t be returning to Congress next year.

The 18-point margin in votes against Kansas’ ballot referendum, which would have made it easier for state lawmakers to restrict abortion, reinforced Democrats’ views that the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will galvanize voters in November.

While Republicans have mostly cheered the Dobbs ruling since it came down in June, party leaders acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, although they warned against reading too much into the Sunflower State’s ballot measure, arguing that economic issues will also be driving voters to the polls.

While both parties will keep debating how much the abortion issue will sway voters through the fall, other results this week offered more clear answers to how Republicans who voted for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment in 2021 are faring.