At the Races: Surf’s down?

Top Biden administration officials plan to spend the August recess traveling the country to drive home the message that Democrats in Washington “beat the special interests and delivered what was best for the American people,” while working against Republicans “pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs families,” a senior White House official says.

“This year, families are going to be able to take advantage of the new rebates and tax credits for … high-efficiency heating and cooling appliances, for home energy systems and for electric vehicles,” the official said. “And then at the start of next year, the prescription drug rebates and even more of the clean energy credits kick in.”

The House’s expected passage of the budget, tax and climate package on Friday will cap a productive couple of weeks for Democrats in Washington, with a series of legislative successes coinciding with news that consumer prices on average stopped going up in July and the party’s nominee in a Minnesota special election coming within 4 points in a district then-President Donald Trump won by 11 points in 2020. The White House also announced Thursday that gas prices had fallen below $4 a gallon, representing what it said was the steepest price decline in over a decade.

The spate of positive news for Democrats — coming after last week’s vote in Kansas that indicated that Republicans could face some backlash at the polls for efforts to limit abortion access — threw cold water on GOP predictions of a red wave election in November. “There's still time for things to snap back before November, but we're no longer living in a political environment as pro-GOP as November 2021,” House analyst Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report with Amy E. Walter said in a tweet.