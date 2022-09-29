At the Races: It’s November somewhere

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Niels Lesniewski, Mary Ellen McIntire and Kate Ackley

The calendar may still say September, but the 2022 November midterm elections are already here. Voters in states across the country are receiving their ballots, and in a few places the voting itself has begun. More than 57,000 people have already cast their ballots, according to United States Election Project data.

Virginia kicked off in-person voting on Sept. 23, and candidates in key House contests were out on the trail trying to get out the early vote over the weekend, as our Mary Ellen McIntire found in the commonwealth’s 7th District, where Republican Yesli Vega is seeking to oust Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.

In-person absentee voting kicked off at clerks’ offices across Michigan this morning (although, as our Niels Lesniewski reported, it started sooner than that in parts of the state), ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally in the state on Saturday. Early voting in Illinois starts today as well.