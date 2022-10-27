At the Races: Keys to the Senate

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Mary Ellen McIntire, Kate Ackley, Niels Lesniewski and Daniela Altimari

The impact Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate will have on voters is still being sussed out. Democrats have, at least publicly, maintained that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman can beat Republican Mehmet Oz, although there are reports of private concerns among Democrats as well after Fetterman, who is recovering from a May stroke, struggled at times during the debate.

Still, Fetterman’s campaign said Wednesday afternoon that it had raised more than $2 million since the end of the debate the previous night. “Our campaign will put this money behind making sure as many Pennsylvania women as possible hear Dr. Oz’s radical belief that ‘local political leaders’ should have a say in their personal healthcare decisions,” campaign manager Brendan McPhillips said in a news release. The campaign quickly released an ad highlighting Oz’s comment that he wants “women, doctors, local political leaders” involved in decisions on abortion policy and tying him to GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

Since Tuesday night, Oz’s campaign hasn’t emphasized Fetterman’s health, focusing instead on what they call his “radical agenda,” including on crime and Fetterman’s stance on fracking. The Oz campaign said Thursday that it is “happy to do a second debate any time,” referencing the Fetterman campaign’s claim that the closed captioning utilized during the debate was “filled with errors.”