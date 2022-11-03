At the Races: Are we there yet?

Final ad watch: We’re looking forward to watching television without the political ads, too. But for now they’re still coming. Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC and an affiliate are spending $24.5 million across seven Senate races: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Arizona. The National Republican Congressional Committee launched 19 ads across 17 districts this week. House Republicans’ main super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, said it was spending $5.6 million in new advertising in the final week of the campaign, including expanding into New York’s 4th District and Illinois’ 6th. House Majority PAC, House Democrats’ main super PAC, launched ads in Michigan, New York, Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia earlier this week.

Better late than never? Endorsements are rolling in so late in the cycle that we’re starting to wonder if people will offer them after Tuesday’s elections. Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman who recently exited the party, endorsed Ohio Senate GOP nominee J.D. Vance this week. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Oklahoma Senate candidate John Brecheen and House candidates Mike Ezell in Mississippi’s 4th District, Erin Houchin in Indiana’s 9th, Eric Burlison in Missouri’s 7th and Mark Alford in Missouri’s 4th. Trump also said Utah Sen. Mike Lee “has long had my Complete and Total Endorsement, and even more strongly now!”

POTUS focus: Biden went to Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to deliver a speech organized by the Democratic National Committee that castigated candidates who said they might not accept election results and urged voters to focus on whether they want continued democracy. "We the people must decide whether we will have fair and free elections, and every vote counts. We the people must decide whether we’re going to sustain a republic, where reality’s accepted, the law is obeyed and your vote is truly sacred," he said.

Franken on Franken: Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is trying to help a fellow Democrat, Iowa Senate nominee Mike Franken, with the same last name. “Just to be clear: I’m not running for Senate (not right now anyway),” the comedian-turned-onetime senator wrote in a fundraising email. “No. I’m emailing you about Admiral Mike Franken, the Democrat running for Senate in Iowa against the spineless fossil known as Chuck Grassley. As far as we can tell, Mike and I are not related. But we’ve got a whole lot else in common.”

A lion in winter?: Grassley, 89, was first elected to the Senate in 1980. But his job approval numbers have fallen recently, and he faces a strong challenge from Franken, leading The Atlantic to compare him to Queen Elizabeth II and ponder what it might be like for Iowa not to have him as a senator.