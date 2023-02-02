At the Races: Cash course

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

At their most basic level, campaign finance reports are a simple tabulation of money raised and spent. But the numbers can also say much more.

Here are a few takeaways reflected in the latest year-end Federal Election Commission filings of incumbent senators up for reelection in 2024.

Retirement watch? Much has been made about 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s meager fundraising haul — the California Democrat raised $559 in the final quarter of 2022 and had just $9,969 in her campaign account on Dec. 31. Some of her colleagues anonymously have raised questions about her cognitive decline, and she has not said whether she will seek another term. Feinstein isn’t the only senator with lagging fundraising during the quarter. Democratic Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin of Maryland raised $29,191 in the last three months of 2022, though he had $1 million on hand. Cardin, 79, also has not disclosed his reelection plans. And Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, brought in $56,245 in the quarter and had $313,051 in the bank. A Maine newspaper reported last year that King, 78, is preparing to run.

Vulnerable, but fundraising powerhouses: Two of the most politically endangered senators — Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III — have massive war chests. Sinema had $8.2 million in her campaign account and Manchin $9.5 million. Neither senator has said whether they plan to run for reelection. Sinema already faces a challenge from Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego (who said he brought in $1 million the day after he announced his run on Jan. 23, but that would not show up in FEC filings until April 15).