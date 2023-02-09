At the Races: Sunshine State sunset debate

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

President Joe Biden’s visit to Florida today as part of his post-State of the Union travel comes as he is seemingly gearing up for a 2024 reelection bid. In his speech Tuesday, he repeatedly made calls to “finish the job” and sparred with Republicans over funding for Medicare and Social Security.

Biden didn’t specifically name Florida Sen. Rick Scott — or any Republican — in the speech, but he did Wednesday, during a trip to Wisconsin, and Scott has been defending a proposal he made last year that Congress reauthorize or sunset all legislation every five years. Biden notes that that means entitlements could be shut down if there’s a standoff. Scott stood by that proposal and said Biden actually made a similar proposal when he was a senator from Delaware. Scott's Senate campaign is running an ad in Florida accusing Biden of “improperly [using] a loophole to dodge half a million dollars in taxes” and saying that he should resign.

Scott is up for reelection next year in a state that has become more solidly Republican in recent years. Fellow GOP Sen. Marco Rubio won last year by 16 points, while Gov. Ron DeSantis won by an even larger margin. But given how difficult the Senate map is for Democrats next year, Scott may be considered the chamber’s most vulnerable GOP incumbent.

With Congress needing to raise the debt ceiling later this year, funding for entitlement programs, often considered a third rail in politics, is likely to remain an issue in the opening months of the 2024 campaign. While Biden’s timeline for making an announcement about seeking a second term isn’t clear, the Republican presidential primary is starting to move out of the shadows. Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, plans to announce her campaign at an event in Charleston, S.C., next week, while other potential candidates have announced new political organizations and visits to early voting states.