At the Races: Cheese stakes

Starting out: Parella began her career in 2014 with an internship in the office of then-Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican from her home state of Mississippi. “At my small Christian university, Mississippi College, the communications department was starting an internship program in D.C. They sent me to be the guinea pig for the program, to be the first intern in D.C.,” she recalled. “I didn’t know I had an interest in politics, really. I wasn’t sure if I would like it or if I would like D.C. or I would get totally lost in the shuffle. But I came up and did the internship with Sen. Cochran’s office, and I loved it and got that Potomac fever and never left.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “The president’s campaign because it was so memorable and actually getting to brief President Trump at one point, which was one of the coolest and most terrifying moments ever,” Parella said. “As a deputy national press secretary getting to be in front of the president and really feeling the gravitas of, ‘This is the president of the United States.’ It was insane. But I was pleasantly surprised at how inclusive he was and listening to advice and things like that. It was a really memorable experience. I’ll never forget it.”

Biggest campaign regret: “I really try to not look back and regret former decisions,” she said. “I think every decision and every choice that we make is a learning moment and it all leads us to where we are today. I might regret a certain dress choice I chose to wear for an 18-hour day on the Women for Trump bus or the heels that I wore, but I wouldn’t say that I regret the decisions that I’ve made. Everything has led me here, and I’m grateful for all of the experiences, especially the bad ones.”

Unconventional wisdom: “When I used to train interns back on the Hill and then working with younger staff, I always give the same two pieces of advice, which is, No. 1, no task is too small,” Parella said. “I feel like people say that, but you don’t really think about it, especially when you’re starting in politics. And you may start on the ground level where you’re answering phones and getting coffee and knocking doors and you’re exhausted and your feet hurt and you feel like there’s so much more that you have to offer, but I always tell people that the smallest tasks, if you do them really well and they give you more tasks and you do those well, then you get more and more responsibility, and that’s how it works. People want to see that you’re willing to work hard and you’re willing to hustle. Then, No. 2 is I always tell everyone: You want to treat everyone that you meet with respect. You never know, the intern you’re training one day may be someone who’s working with you again down the line, or maybe you’re working for them.”

