At the Races: Democrats’ Senate forecast brightens?

That’s how much the Republican position on the generic House ballot would improve with DeSantis as the presidential nominee next year instead of Trump, according to a poll in five battleground states that Public Opinion Strategies shared with CQ Roll Call. With Democrats needing a net gain of five seats to take back the House, the poll found a 1-point GOP edge in the generic House ballot with DeSantis at the top of the ticket, with a Republican candidate getting 43 percent to the Democrat’s 42 percent. But that became a 3-point edge for the Democrat (40 percent Republican, 43 percent Democrat) with Trump at the top of the ticket. The poll’s head-to-head test also found DeSantis had a 3-point edge over Biden, 45 percent to 42 percent, while Biden had a 3-point edge over Trump, 46 percent to 43 percent. The survey of 2,500 voters used cellphones and landlines and was taken April 11-13 in Arizona and Pennsylvania; April 17-19 in Michigan; and April 17-20 in Nevada and Wisconsin. The margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Nathan’s notes

The same four states that were Toss-ups in 2020 and helped decide the presidency for Joe Biden — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 56 electoral votes — are rated Toss-ups in Nathan’s first ratings of the 2024 race.

Shop talk: Zack Roday

Roday is an executive vice president at Ascent Media who managed Colorado Republican Joe O’Dea’s Senate campaign last year and was named this week as director of Gov. Glenn Yougnkin’s coordinated campaign focused on the 2023 Virginia legislative races.

Starting out: “Miss Duffy’s history class in 11th grade. We had to go out and knock doors as a part of an assignment and I loved it,” Roday said. He grew up on Long Island in a family that often talked politics and were “big State of the Union watchers” who went to presidential inaugurations growing up. “From a formal perspective, though, it was through the University of Connecticut’s honors internship program in D.C., where I did a whole semester, and I worked full time as an intern in college and it was a lot of fun. … I got hooked from there. I kind of switched my mindset from being a prosecutor and a lawyer to ‘I want to do government.’ I wasn’t quite set on campaigns yet, but I knew I wanted to be in that public space.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “Winning,” he said. “Getting the call from the AP and then handing the phone to [Wisconsin Gov.] Scott Walker in 2014 was an absolute high. That’s a thrilling experience, and I had put all the work in, the team had put all the work in. We had grinded for, most of the staff had been on the ground and working for 18 months, some longer, some a little less. I met my wife on the campaign. That’s the most unforgettable. Scott Walker is the reason I know my wife.”