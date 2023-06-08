At the Races: Regular disorder

That’s the minimum number of unique donors a candidate will need to have, with at least 200 each from 20 states, to qualify for the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to rules released Friday by the Republican National Committee. A candidate also will have to sign a pledge agreeing to support the eventual nominee and have demonstrated support from at least 1 percent of likely Republican voters in three recognized national polls or two national polls and one poll from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

Nathan’s notes

Does it really matter if the Florida governor’s name is pronounced DEE-san-tis or deh-SAN-tis? Nathan L. Gonzales writes that, in a small way, it might.

Shop talk: Mariana Castro

Castro is the director of digital strategy for Building Back Together, a nonprofit group backing the Biden administration’s policy agenda.

Starting out: “Like many folks, I started because I needed to pass a law in order for me to be able to afford going to school,” Castro said. A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient who came to the U.S. from Peru with her mother in 2005, she attended the University of Florida but at first feared she wouldn’t be able to afford tuition without financial assistance. She worked as an activist and with the Tuition Equity Campaign to help pass a bill that would allow undocumented students to receive the in-state tuition rate at Florida universities. “After passing that bill, you know, you kind of get roped in. I was able to implement the bill across different universities in Florida.” She went on to intern in the Florida Legislature.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: When Castro was working with Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign in 2018, she worked with campaign surrogates. “A lot of just really important national celebrities, national politicians came down to help and that was pretty cool, working on trips and surrogates and helping put up events last minute for … [former President Barack] Obama, who was coming to town. We don’t normally get these really big celebrities to come down to Florida, right, so it was really awesome.” While working with the Biden team during the 2020 campaign, Castro said she also got the chance “to do a little bit of everything, which was awesome for me and really helped me find out what I want to specialize in after that campaign.”