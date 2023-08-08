Capitol Police ramp up hiring to bolster lawmaker protection

The Capitol Police launched a recruiting campaign Tuesday to address staffing shortages for the divisions that investigate threats against members of Congress and protect leadership.

The department, which previously only hired internal candidates for its Investigations Division and Dignitary Protection Division, announced that it will open the applicant pool to outside applicants.

The agency invited “anyone who is interested in an exciting career as a Special Agent or an Investigator with the USCP” to apply as entry-level hires to join as an agent or investigator with a starting salary of more than $81,000 and more than $85,000 after one year of required training.

Lateral hires from other federal law enforcement agencies or the military can make from $81,000 to $132,000, based on their relevant experience.

The Capitol Police also plan to hire retired federal law enforcement officers or military as drivers for members of Congress, protection for the lawmakers’ homes and to process reports of threats against members. Starting salary for those positions is more than $132,000.