At the Races: Cracking the midterms

If there is one thing Democrats eager to tout their accomplishments in the months before the midterm elections don’t need, it’s another logjam over funding the government.

Senate negotiations on a House-passed temporary spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown on Saturday, which were still dragging on as this newsletter went out, have given Republicans a national platform for demands covering topics like vaccine mandates, an uproar in the right-wing media over a misleading report that claimed the government planned to pay for crack pipes and a constitutional amendment requiring balanced budgets.

The impasse has also taken time from the Senate schedule just before next week’s recess, when Democrats would prefer to get on with the business of confirming a Supreme Court justice and attempting to salvage something from their “Build Back Better” plan.

Vulnerable Democrats in the House, meanwhile, complained that relying on temporary spending measures, rather than doing the hard work of negotiating a full-year funding deal, was an irresponsible way to fund the government anyway, CQ Roll Call’s Lindsey McPherson reports. A subtext in their argument: Members in competitive districts rely on bringing money home, and that won’t be released until a fresh appropriations package is finished.