At the Races: Feeling the pinch

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Albio Sires won’t be a candidate this year, but he has some advice for those who follow him in Congress: Share an apartment when you are in Washington, and get used to traveling. Speaking to CQ Roll Call’s Michael Teitelbaum about what he liked most and least since he won his first term in 2006, Sires said the plus side included making friends from other parts of the country. “What I did not enjoy was going back and forth, getting on the train. I don’t know how these people from California do it. I would never, never be part of Congress if I had to go to California,” Sires said. “And [in Washington], you’re by yourself most of the time. I don’t hang around bars, I don’t drink, I don't gamble. So I never hung around the Democratic Club or anything like that, like some people enjoy doing. I should have gotten a roommate to save some money, and it would have been a lot more fun.”

Kent was named this month as the first executive director of The Governing Majority Education Fund, which backs center-right policies and supports the Republican Governance Group/Tuesday Group PAC. He has served as a chief of staff to GOP then-Rep. Charlie Dent and worked as a staffer to Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas and former Rep. Tom Marino of Pennsylvania. He also served as the executive director of the official Tuesday Group Caucus.

Starting out: “As long as I can remember, politics was a family affair,” Kent said. Kent’s mother was an elected judge in Texas, and his father ran for state Senate when he was a child. “It was a big race; it really sticks out in my memory. He did lose, which probably makes it stick out even more. But I remember we did countless family trips to ... knock on doors, and campaign in Dallas. That had a big impact. So, really, politics was something that's always been in my life. And so it's kind of natural that I went into the field as well.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “One that sticks out the most for me is campaigning one cycle for Charlie [Dent], when my wife was pregnant with our first kid. She and I are both strong supporters of Charlie. And we marched in countless parades with Charlie banners. And of course, she's at that point nine months pregnant. And so obviously, that's pretty unforgettable.” He added that he was also marked by watching his father pour so much work into his state Senate campaign and coming up short. “That was an important lesson in politics at an early age for me,” he said. “Things don't always go your way. You can give it your best and do what you think is the best and knock on however many doors that you knock on and pour every moment of time and energy and thought that you have available and still come up short.”

Biggest campaign regret: “The person that has most impacted my political life has been Congressman Dent. And as folks who know Charlie know, he is an absolute political animal and a rabid campaigner. He has made it his goal never to spend $1 on positive advertising in campaigns. And I convinced him in one of our cycles to run a positive piece.” Kent argued that, since their data showed that voters weren’t familiar enough with Dent’s opponent to warrant spending money on an attack, it made sense to invest some of their resources on a mailer touting Dent’s record. Dent did not agree. “I still haven't heard the end of that to this day. … He felt any money spent on positive mail pieces was a missed opportunity on attacking your opponent. He was a firm believer in attacking early and attacking often. And I mean, you can’t argue with the success it gave to him. He was very successful at political campaigns.”