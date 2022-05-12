At the Races: Still Roe-verberating

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

When the Senate voted Wednesday to consider a bill to expand abortion rights, Democrats knew the procedural step would fall short of the 60 votes needed. But it will give their vulnerable members an opportunity to tout their support for Roe v. Wade on the campaign trail, underscoring their hopes that abortion will bring Democratic voters to the polls in a way that Republicans have historically used the topic.

“Read below to understand why I voted to defend reproductive freedom, then sign your name if you agree that such a personal health care decision should be between a woman and her doctor,” Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said in an email blast after the vote, encouraging people to join a list that can help campaigns build their fundraising efforts.

More than a week after a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn Roe, campaigns are still responding to the political earthquake. But with less than six months to go until Election Day, it’s not clear how much a procedural vote meant to put senators on the record on the issue will impact key races.

Republicans, after initially focusing most of their response on outrage over the breach of court secrecy, have shared personal stories they say shape their stance on abortion as the May primary march continues.