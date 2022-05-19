At the Races: NY state of turmoil

Progressive groups raised alarms this week about the millions of dollars from super PACs founded by cryptocurrency investors flowing into Democratic primaries. But Democrat Jasmine Crockett, a progressive state legislator in next week’s runoff in the Dallas-area 30th District, brushed off criticism from her opponent, Jane Hope Hamilton, about her support from two cryptocurrency-fueled groups. “Crypto tears, baby, crypto tears,” Crockett told The Texas Tribune, pointing to a campaign pamphlet. “The mailers are beautiful though. I’m just saying.”

Salehzadeh is the CEO and founder of Kinetic Strategies, which recently rebranded from A+G Digital and focuses in part on online fundraising.

Starting out: Salehzadeh studied political science at the University of California, Berkeley. “I got involved with certain organizations on campus, and just the general culture at Berkeley is one of civic engagement, and I think that’s one of the reasons why I was drawn to going there,” he said. “[Former Labor Secretary] Robert Reich was one of my professors — pretty wild. That experience, along with the fact that Obama was in the White House, had really painted this picture of politics to me that was really interesting, both the strategic side of it but also the hope side of it, which I think I’m a little more jaded on that front.” He interned for Rep. Barbara Lee. “I loved that, even though most of what I was doing was answering calls and tallying up who’s talking about what, but it was still really fun to be in that place of seeing how our democracy worked.” After graduating, he went on to work for Colorado Sen. Mark Udall’s reelection campaign.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Udall losing his reelection bid in 2014 was a shock. “You’re kind of in this bubble, right, on a campaign, where there’s a little bit of groupthink, you’re kind of all thinking and feeling pretty good, you don’t really understand that people might not like the candidate. There’s a large contingency of people who will vote against your candidate. You’re kind of in this, like, I don’t want to say you’re kind of fooling yourself, but you’re definitely not necessarily having a pulse on what voters actually think when you’re so embedded and focused on just working 12-hour, 16-hour days to get the person that hired you elected, or reelected in this case,” he said. “So on election night we had this ballroom at this hotel in downtown Denver and I just remember everyone was so bubbly at the beginning of the night, and then as the returns started coming in the mood got a little more sour and then the concession speech. And for me the lesson here was, ‘Wow, I could not have been further off from reality.’ The election was called early. Cory Gardner had won. And I think that has stuck with me. I never take things for granted.”

Biggest campaign regret: Udall’s campaign was the only one Salehzadeh worked for directly. He went on to work at Precision Strategies before attending the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and launching his own firm. Looking back, he says he could have learned more by doing another campaign stint before moving into the consulting space. “I would have liked to do another, either gubernatorial or Senate race,” he said. “I would have liked to be, obviously, in more of a midlevel, senior-level role on a campaign. And it’s not too late … but I think that’s a regret, is sort of going into the consulting side so quick instead of taking my time and doing another campaign. Because I learned so much in those nine months or whatever it was when I was living in Colorado working on Mark Udall’s campaign.”