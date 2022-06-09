At the Races: Hearing today, gone tomorrow?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The House Select Committee’s prime-time broadcast of its first public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack represents a chance for Democrats to remind voters that most of the Republicans on the ballot in November have failed to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in the assault.

The revelations are unlikely to make too much difference in what is expected to be a tough election cycle for Democrats, with high inflation rates overshadowing other messaging, although Virginia Democrat Elaine Luria, the only vulnerable Democratic incumbent on the committee, has a lot more at stake than her colleagues.

But polls show that getting to the bottom of what happened that day, and who was responsible, still matters — and not only to Democratic voters, but also to independents and some Republicans.

“There is always this question about should Democrats be focused on issues like Jan. 6, or should we be focused on economic issues? And I view this as a false choice,” said Guy Cecil, chairman of the Democratic group Priorities USA, adding that it’s important to address both. “This is the current and future Republican Party, what happened on Jan. 6, and the ongoing efforts to minimize it — to, in some cases, defend it.”