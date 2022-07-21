At the Races: Marriage 47, pill 8

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

After Sen. Joe Manchin III unraveled plans to “Build Back Better,” Democrats turned their attention to a series of bills to draw attention to the rights and protections they argue will be at risk under a Republican-controlled Congress or future Supreme Court decisions in the wake of the recent ruling that overturned the right to an abortion.

The first bill this week, an effort to codify legal recognition for interracial and same-sex marriages nationwide, passed the House overwhelmingly on Tuesday.

Forty-seven Republicans voted for it, including National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer, a handful of members facing competitive reelection campaigns — like Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer and New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis — and even some representatives from solidly Republican districts who typically take more conservative positions on social issues.

But Democrats are pointing to the 157 House Republicans who voted against it — including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — as representative of the GOP’s official position.