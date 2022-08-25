At the Races: If Democrats can make it there

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

President Joe Biden’s appearance at a rally kicking off the midterm campaigns in Maryland later today comes as Democrats are riding high after Pat Ryan’s win in upstate New York’s 19th District special election.

The unexpected win in a Toss-Up race against a top GOP recruit has Democrats increasingly confident that they could escape a so-called “Red Wave” this November. Ryan’s focus on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade further underscores Democrats’ belief that protecting reproductive rights is a message that resonates with voters.

But Democrats could avoid a wave and still lose the majority in the House or Senate. And Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the administration would cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for certain borrowers is yet another reminder that the policy contours of the midterms are still taking shape.

Republicans pushed back on the student loan announcement as “unfair” to many Americans. Former NRSC Chair John Cornyn called it an “election year stunt.”