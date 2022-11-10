At the Races: 726 days till Election Day 2024

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

“No one ever said this thing was going to be easy.”

That’s what Tom Emmer, the Minnesota Republican who chaired the House GOP campaign arm this cycle and in 2020, told reporters Wednesday.

It’s not the kind of jubilant messaging the House GOP was hoping for after Tuesday’s elections. Even if his party gets the gavels in the 118th Congress, Emmer still doesn’t emerge entirely unscathed, since so many in the GOP were banking on a big red-wave win that didn’t materialize.

The 2022 midterms, with their strange twists and unlikely battlegrounds, didn’t turn out the way either party chairman would have wanted. But at least Emmer won reelection. His counterpart over at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Sean Patrick Maloney, couldn’t even do that; he lost to Republican Mike Lawler after a redistricting drama prompted him to run for a seat in which 75 percent of the voters had not seen him on the ballot before.