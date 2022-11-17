At the Races: As 2022’s dust settles, 2024 revs up

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Editor’s note: At the Races will not publish next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back the following week.

No rest for the weary, including for your At The Races team.

Just a week after Election Day, candidates began declaring for 2024. West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney announced Tuesday he would seek the Republican nomination for the state’s Senate seat, currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin III. Both Louisiana senators are set to announce whether they will seek the governor’s mansion next year. Later Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced he is running for his old job in the White House. Some Republicans, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep.-elect Max Miller, said they backed Trump’s 2024 bid, while others have said they hope others enter the race.

“The greatest entertainment — you know, since ‘SNL’ — is the debates, the Republican debates,” North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer told reporters on Wednesday.