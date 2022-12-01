At the Races: Hoosier next guv?

Then the coach asked Kilmer how they approach new player orientation. “We don’t really have new players, but we have new member orientation,” Kilmer recalled saying. The coach asked how it worked. “It's funny you say that,” Kilmer said. “It works entirely the wrong way. You show up to orientation, and they literally say: ‘Democrats, you get on this bus; Republicans, you get on that bus.’ And the entire orientation process is designed to keep Democrats and Republicans from interacting with each other. And this sports coach I talked to said, ‘You know, Derek, I don't know much about Congress, but it seems like you ought to stop doing that.’”

So one of the panel’s recommendations, Kilmer said, was “to stop doing that. And this round of freshmen that's going to orientation right now is the first round of freshmen that are going to have a more collaborative experience with their colleagues across the aisle.”

Shop talk: Liz Kurantowicz

Kurantowicz is a Republican strategist who served as general consultant for former Connecticut state Sen. George Logan's recent unsuccessful run for Congress. She is a veteran of numerous federal, state and local races and previously worked as chief of staff for the Connecticut Republican Party and as an aide to former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell.

Starting out: Kurantowicz applied for an internship in the district office of former Rep. Nancy Johnson after the Republican lawmaker nominated her high school boyfriend (and now husband) for admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She landed the internship, "and I got to see how elected representatives work, [especially] the constituent service piece," she said. After graduating from Fordham University, Kurantowicz took a position in the Washington office of Gov. Rell. "That was one of my favorite jobs ever,'' she said. "I got to work on the Hill and interface with the delegation." At the time, Rell and other state officials were fighting to prevent the closure of a submarine base, and Kurantowicz recalled going to the White House and meeting officials in President George W. Bush's administration. "There was a lot of camaraderie,'' she said. "We were all working toward a common goal."

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Election night 2016. "A lot of the work I've done in the last 10 years was focused on legislative elections,'' she said. That year, she led an outside group that helped Republicans in Connecticut achieve parity in the state Senate and make significant gains in the House of Representatives. Donald Trump won the presidency, but he lost Connecticut to Hillary Clinton, making GOP gains in the statehouse all the more surprising. Republicans, Kurantowicz said, "were looking to just hold even ... but, collectively, we were able to get a tie in the Senate and a four-vote difference in the state House."