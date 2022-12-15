At the Races: Virginia is for voters

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Voters are voting one more time before the end of 2022.

The candidates seeking to fill the seat of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin are waging a dayslong campaign before Republicans are set to pick from at least two candidates on Saturday, with Democrats to follow on Tuesday. In the heavily Democratic district, which McEachin won by 30 points last month, Tuesday’s firehouse primary is essentially the ballgame.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, set the Feb. 21 special election with a filing deadline of Dec. 23, prompting the particularly fast campaign. The parties have district committees that got to decide how the nominees will be chosen.

To vote in the Democrats’ firehouse primary, a nominating contest overseen by the local party organization rather than public officials, voters will need to bring an ID or proof they live in the Richmond-area 4th District and could be asked to sign a statement declaring themself to be a Democrat.