At the Races: Train wreck — it’s not just a metaphor

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in East Palestine, Ohio, where the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals is raising health and environmental concerns. He’s the second high-profile political visitor to make the trek to the village near the Pennsylvania border this week.

Former President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday and told residents that the federal government has betrayed them. That’s a message that resonates in rural Ohio, a state that Trump won in both 2016 and 2020.

“There certainly is a populist element to this, and it manifests itself in the reaction of ordinary people: They don’t trust the government,” said Paul Beck, professor emeritus of political science at Ohio State University. “There are politicians, Trump being one of them, who are going to try to capitalize on that.”

While Republicans stoked populist anger at the government, Democrats blasted Trump and Republicans in Congress for loosening rail industry safety standards and rolling back environmental regulations.