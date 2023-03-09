At the Races: Crime vote & punishment

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

It’s early in the 2024 election cycle but not too early, obviously, for a blitz of attack ads and messaging on crime. GOP operatives are out this week attacking potentially vulnerable House Democrats who voted against a disapproval resolution to nullify D.C.’s controversial criminal code measure. That House vote on Feb. 9 came before most Senate Democrats joined with congressional Republicans in a rare show of bipartisanship to overturn the local law on Wednesday. President Joe Biden initially opposed the GOP resolution but then reversed and said he was on board, angering some House D’s over the whole situation.

Senate GOP operatives weren’t left with much to work with, since every Democrat in the chamber with a real race in ’24 voted for the resolution overturning the measure, which would have reduced certain criminal penalties, including for carjackings. But Texas Rep. Colin Allred, who is eyeing a challenge to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, was among the 173 House Democrats who voted against the resolution. “Colin Allred’s support for D.C.’s radical pro-crime law will be a major issue for him if he decides to run statewide,” said Mike Berg, spokesman for the NRSC. Allred’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The NRCC released a bunch of new digital spots, like this one hitting Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright. The ad, complete with a haunting soundtrack and horror movie-style narration, called the D.C. measure “so crazy, even President Biden won’t support the anarchy. What’s next, defund the police?” Other spots focus on Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola and Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, among others. The main House GOP super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, put out a flurry of press releases attacking those same Democrats and a few others.

None of the attacks get deep into the details of D.C.’s law, which the city’s Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed, or that many of the House Democrats voted against the resolution because they say they support home-rule for the nation’s capital city. Nuance isn’t really a feature of political attacks. Still, some vulnerable House Democrats may find themselves in a bind if crime is a top-of-mind issue in congressional races next year, and their campaign arm is hitting back.