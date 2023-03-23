At the Races: TikTok takeover

He quit his full-time job with a gun control group and launched his campaign in August 2021 but, under current rules, wasn't eligible to take a paycheck from the campaign until mid-June 2022. And then, when he won his election, he could no longer draw a salary from the campaign, even though he said his $174,000 congressional salary didn’t start to arrive until early February. “And so, in the course of a year and a half, I'd only received a paycheck for about four months.” He was turned down at a prospective apartment in the nation’s capital because of his low credit score, he said.

“I was able to slum it out for a year and a half, but it was difficult. I put myself in a bad financial place, but, I'll be honest, if I had a family to take care of, I probably would have had to drop out midway through the race. ... There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for me now because I'm collecting a great salary, and I will be able to pay off my debts. I will be in a better place at the end of two years. If I wouldn't have been successful, I would be in a very, very, very bad situation right now, financially and in my personal life, just because I wanted to take the step to put my name forward to serve my community.”

Shop talk: Stefanie Brown James

Brown James is a co-founder and senior adviser of The Collective PAC, which works to elect Black candidates at all levels of government.

Starting out: As a student at Howard University, Brown James learned the basics of advocacy and organizing as a youth member of the NAACP. After serving as the civil rights group's national field director, she joined President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign as the national African American vote director. "We were able to garner what was at the time the largest Black voter participation in history,'' she said. In 2013, she formed Vestige Strategies — a civic and community engagement consulting firm that assists nonprofits, corporations, foundations and countries — with her husband, Quentin James. They launched The Collective PAC in 2016.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: While working on the Obama reelection campaign, she met with a group called African Americans for Obama, leaders who had immigrated from various African countries . "I'm a girl from Cleveland, Ohio, and they looked at me and said, ’We're African Americans for Obama, you're just American,’” Brown James recalled. "As a Black woman, it was very eye-opening because ... it reminded me that the Black community is not monolithic. There are so many things that bring us together and unite us but so many differences [and] nuances. ... We have to be responsive to what we all bring to the table,'' she said. "That was a pivotal organizing turning point for me."