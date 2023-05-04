At the Races: Rankings revealed

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

If you haven’t been counting down, Friday marks a year and a half until the 2024 elections.

So for the first time this cycle, your At The Races team has ranked Capitol Hill’s most vulnerable incumbents, with the Senate list out today and the House list coming Monday.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, who hasn’t said yet whether he’ll run for reelection, leads off the Senate list. If he runs again, he will do so in a state that President Joe Biden lost by 39 points. Filling out the next seven spots on the list are independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and other Democrats. GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and Rick Scott, two of Democrats’ favorite foils, round out the list, as does Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who may face a primary challenge from the right.

To compile these rankings, we speak with political operatives and analysts to consider how the most competitive races of the year compare to each other. We also rely on fundraising reports, our reporting on the political dynamics at play in the state or district and the insights of our friends at Inside Elections to determine who makes the list.