At the Races: Bandwidth on the run

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Radio broadcasters are launching an all-out lobbying effort after some carmakers began phasing out AM radio.

The hosts of the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a syndicated program that airs on 400 stations and is considered the successor to The Rush Limbaugh Show, urged listeners to call their members of Congress and express support for AM radio. “We need it for safety and we need it for free speech,” they said. “We need it so there’s actually a place where we can continue to do the conversations we’re having here.”

Some see a hidden agenda. “They finally figured out how to attack conservative talk radio,” host Mark Levin said on his talk show last month. Levin blamed “Democratic executive orders,” pushing for “more electric cars, trying to get rid of high-end gas stoves, light bulbs, toilet paper and now AM radio. Pushing changes and the silencing of the conservative media through vehicle manufacturers. This is all about control.”

The lobbying push comes as carmakers such as Tesla, Mazda and BMW are eliminating the bandwidth from radios in new electric vehicles, citing interference with the cars’ electric operating systems. Ford said it is scrapping AM radio in new cars, whether electric or gas-powered.