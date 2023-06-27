‘Shame!’: 10 memorable moments from six months of divided government

ANALYSIS — The 118th Congress has delivered on forecasts it would not send President Joe Biden much legislation to sign into law. It also has delivered on predictions of fireworks aplenty.

On the one hand, lawmakers and Biden averted a catastrophic federal debt default. On the other, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is constantly looking over his right shoulder at rebellious conservatives.

Most of the action has occurred in the House, from the prolonged fight for the speaker’s gavel to GOP infighting to a bipartisan vote on a debt and spending deal that rankled those very conservatives. A recent shutdown of the House floor raised still-unresolved questions about whether the speaker can remain in power.

“The only real sign of progress since January was the debt ceiling agreement, and the House Republicans’ reaction to it was so intense that I do not expect it to be repeated,” said William Galston, a former Clinton White House aide now at the Brookings Institution.

“I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the year,” he added, “but I don’t expect it to be productive — or pretty.”