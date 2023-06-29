At the Races: Redistricting redux

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Cue the new congressional maps in a handful of states.

The Supreme Court this week cleared the way for Louisiana to redraw its congressional map, following a ruling earlier this month that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act. Now, both states are poised to add a district that would give Black voters more influence, possibly as soon as this year. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, set a July 17 special session for legislators to draw a new map by a court-imposed July 21 deadline.

The timeline for new maps in Louisiana isn’t yet clear, but the biggest changes are most likely to come to districts represented by one of three Republicans: Reps. Garret Graves, Julia Letlow and Mike Johnson. The state Democratic Party, meanwhile, was advertising a free training opportunity for candidates, staff and local leaders this week in combination with the Collective PAC, which has the mission of “working to fix the challenge of under-representation of the Black community.” Similar lawsuits are also working their way through the courts in Georgia and South Carolina.

Democrats also praised a separate Supreme Court ruling this week that found state courts can rule on state laws overseeing federal elections. That case, out of North Carolina, does little to change the status quo in the Tar Heel State, where the Republican-held state Supreme Court already gave the Republican-led legislature the nod to redraw the district lines, which last year resulted in a split 7-7 congressional delegation. A new map could lead to Republicans being favored to win at least two or three new districts next year.