House GOP well funded for ’24, but Schiff censure opens cash spigot

Indicted New York Rep. George Santos aside, House Republicans facing competitive races next year had a better spring fundraising than Democratic colleagues in similar positions, new disclosures show.

But the House GOP’s vote last month to censure Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff in June also may have done him a big favor in his bid for California Senate, a race that is sure to be one of the year’s most expensive even though it won’t likely affect the party balance in Congress.

Vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the Senate, meanwhile, continued to build warchests, some as they waited for Republicans to pick or even find a candidate. The Senate Democrat with the biggest bankroll, however, may run for president instead.

The new data cover reports filed over the weekend to the Federal Election Commission spanning the three months ending June 30. To be sure, the spate of candidates in battleground races who didn’t announce they were running until after July 1 is a sign the 2024 picture is still coming into focus. But here are five takeaways on what the latest data show.

Targets prepped

Democrats need to pick up a net of five seats next year to take control of the House, and the party’s campaign committee has already put targets on 33 districts, including seven in California and five in New York.