At the Races: Anti-woke appropriating

Attacks on transgender rights have become a staple of Republican politics. State lawmakers have enacted 70 anti-LGBTQ bills so far this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, and on the campaign trail, conservative candidates have grown increasingly vocal about their intention to repeal gay and transgender protections.

Republicans in the House have opened a new front in their escalating effort to target LGBTQ Americans by infusing must-pass spending bills with their “war on woke” agenda.

Many of those provisions are aimed at transgender youth, such as one in the education appropriations bill prohibiting the use of funds to implement Title IX rules regarding the participation of transgender athletes on high school and college athletic teams.

This week saw Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee striking earmarks for three LGBTQ community centers. The move, which came during Tuesday’s markup of the fiscal 2024 Transportation-HUD Appropriations bill, enraged Democrats on the committee. As CQ Roll Call’s Aidan Quigley reported, money for the three projects in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts was removed as part of a Republican en bloc amendment that advanced other GOP culture priorities, including a provision that would ban flying pride flags over government buildings.