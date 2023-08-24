At the Races: Prime time fault lines?

There’s no reason to think we will look back on Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate and think it changed the trajectory of the 2024 presidential race, or the down-ballot races for control of the House and Senate.

But the way the eight Republican candidates on the debate stage in Milwaukee, none of whom was named Donald Trump, addressed a few key issues might prove instructive if you’re preparing a candidate for Republican primary debates for the House and Senate later this cycle.

Candidates up and down the ballot should expect to hear a reprise of Fox News Channel moderator Brett Baier’s question about the “elephant not in the room” in which he asked whether those in attendance would support Trump as the Republican nominee even if one or more of his indictments results in a conviction first.

And on the foreign policy front, the big question was about ongoing funding for Ukraine. President Joe Biden requested $24.1 billion more to meet the needs for the first part of the next fiscal year. Several candidates expressed full support, with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy coming under fire for suggesting that the priority should be securing the U.S.-Mexico border instead of helping Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted to see Europe provide more assistance.

The same can be said of the way the debate moderators and participants handled the question of whether to impose further restrictions on abortion at the federal level in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.