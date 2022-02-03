At the Races: Big money, little baby

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

With the biggest ticket items on Congress’ legislative agenda in something of a lull, lawmakers — and their challengers — had extra time this week to pore over their opponents’ fundraising hauls. And so did we.

The major takeaways from our notebooks: The House Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election for President Joe Biden did not pay a price, overall, with donors. That group of lawmakers raised more money last year than in 2019, according to our analysis. We also examined the battles where incumbents will face each other as well as the leftover political money of some of the retiring members. And yes, we know dollars don’t equal votes.

The disclosures of the party committees and outside groups may portend one thing in these uncertain times: The 2022 midterms promise to shatter previous spending records. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee started the year with $82.5 million in the bank, while its GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, reported holding $78.2 million.

Last year was just the beginning, and the money chase from now until the November elections will be grueling.