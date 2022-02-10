At the Races: Political diss-course

In a career spanning almost 30 years, Roe has worked as a political and communications strategist for numerous Republican candidates for president, Congress, governor, and state and local office, as well as corporations and political parties. He also served as a senior adviser to the Congressional Leadership Fund in 2018.

Starting out: “My father was executive director of the Michigan GOP the first 10 years of my life. So I was out walking precincts and was around fundraisers and campaign rallies and all that kind of stuff as soon as I could walk. It’s always been the family business. My parents actually met in politics. They met working at the Michigan Republican Party in the ’60s. My sister worked on the Hill for former Congressman Buck McKeon. ... I decided in my senior year in high school that I wanted to become a consultant. … I still remember when I told my father, he told me it was ridiculous, because it's seasonal work and I could never make a year-round living doing something like this. … He wanted me to go make money first and then get involved in politics. In his own career trajectory, he found himself too dependent on politics for his livelihood. And he and [former Michigan] Gov. John Engler before he became governor were, let's say, not close friends. Engler surprised everyone and won in 1990. It was not good for my father's fortunes. ... I think he wanted to make sure that something like that didn't happen to me where, you know, if I got out of favor with a power structure I might find myself financially stressed.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Roe spent the last weekend of Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign jetting around Southern California with movie star Bo Derek, who was campaigning for Dole. “My dad's favorite movie was ‘10’ when I was growing up,” he said, referencing a 1979 romantic comedy that featured Derek as the young love interest of what he called a “twirpy millionaire,” played by Dudley Moore. “To actually meet her and spend an evening running around with her was kind of thrilling. I mean, she was very sweet and kind to an idiot 20-something staffer.”

Biggest campaign regret: Roe was helping former California Rep. James Rogan defend his seat against a young upstart named Adam Schiff when Roe was quoted in the LA Times saying a local Muslim leader “seem[ed] to be an apologist for terrorists.” I shot my mouth off to the media attacking Schiff for appearing with him. And it boomeranged to the point that Rogan's finance chairman, who was a Pakistani Muslim, actually participated in a press conference denouncing me and demanding he fire me, right in front of our campaign headquarters.” It was hard to know whether the episode contributed to Rogan’s loss, Roe said, noting that Rogan’s position as an impeachment manager during former President Bill Clinton’s Senate trial had made him a prime Democratic target, and the race broke records for campaign spending. But it was “a rough couple of days,” he said. “I had TV cameras camping outside of my apartment in West Hollywood.”

Unconventional wisdom: “There are more votes to be gained by Republicans in urban areas than there are for Democrats in suburban, exurban and rural areas,” Roe said. “I think Republicans have ceded urban areas and basically given up on votes that are gettable if they would just invest some time and effort. And if you're a voter in a heavily Democratic urban area, you get a 100 percent flow of information from Democrats about the election. And Republicans sit around wondering what we need to do, and think there's some secret sauce to getting more diverse votes from urban areas. Simply engaging would actually, I think, produce a lot of results. … You’ve got to give Trump credit for realigning the traditional coalitions within the two parties. And frankly, I think you've got to blame the Democrats for becoming, after spending most of their modern history defined as a working people’s party, they are now the party of the elites. And that is their fault.”