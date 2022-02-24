At the Races: State of the campaigns

Maddux, a vice president at Axiom Strategies, has served as a general consultant for Republican candidates across the country, including Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2018 reelection campaign and the 2020 campaigns of Illinois Rep. Mary Miller and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, which set a record for the fourth-most-expensive House race ever.

Starting out: “I always wanted to go to law school and be a lawyer and run for office. I accidentally fell into a campaign from a friend that I played competitive golf with. He said come volunteer in a gubernatorial race in 2008. I really liked it. It came natural to me. But I still wanted to go to law school. In fact, I ran a few races in 2010 then still decided to go law school. And it was only a year in the law school that I realized I wasn't going to practice law. I was going to go back to politics. And so I already had my campaign gig lined up to run a governor's race in Missouri…I never practiced and have been doing this ever since.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “Moving to Houston, Texas, in the summer of 2018, getting to work alongside conservative warriors like Senator Cruz, with the entire media establishment, and a national small-dollar Democrat network working against you, and a large, high-profile race, and eventually seen that race all the way through to victory … The most unforgettable moment was knowing that we had won the race while the networks lagged in the results on TV … Everyone in the room was very concerned about whether they were going to win or lose. And on the national news, it looked very concerning. But everyone that had been on the campaign, throughout the whole fall, knew that victory was in hand and the numbers were only going to end up in his favor.”

Biggest campaign regret: “If you're going to contrast your record with your opponent’s record, it does no good to do it in a half measure. You get nowhere near all the good, but you get all the bad that comes with it. And so if you're going to contrast you have to go full-in on that contrast ... When a race is super tight, within the margin of error, you’ve got to make a decision. When name ID on both sides is sky high, you make a decision to contrast, it has got to grow your vote share. And those messages can be a variety of messages, from contrasting experience to a difference in ideologies to difference in records from the standpoint of everything from who you take money from, do you take lobbyists gifts. ...you’ve got to pick your top-performing issue that is believable. And it will get you the most votes going into the last couple weeks of the campaign. The biggest regret I have is being convinced once — it only took once — to not go with that issue that would win you the campaign. And to get the greatest amount of vote share, because the candidate was worried about the pushback … I didn't push the candidate to get outside their comfort zone. Democracy and elections are not meant to be comfortable. They never have been in the history of America. And so if you're not willing to push a candidate in a tough race, to talk about issues, and to talk about their opponents in ways that make them uncomfortable, you're not serving them…. That may make you uncomfortable, but do you want to win? Let's focus on winning, on using issues that are true and differentiate ourselves from our opponent. And being comfortable in their truth, thinking outside our comfort zone to make sure we can win this race.”

Unconventional wisdom: “Everybody understands the difference between cord-cutter audience, cable viewers, satellite viewers, broadcast television viewers, but I don't think it's appreciated any more why we actually have to run campaigns that way … It is because the way in which voters take your information is becoming more and more fragmented by election cycle. So, even think about the Republican primary electorate four years ago, during the Republican primary, Newsmax and OAN, you weren’t advertising to those people. Those weren't, there wasn't even a medium that voters took information in. Now you have to advertise to them. And there's a Fox audience, there’s an OAN audience, there’s a Newsmax audience, and then there's an audience that exists online, there are online activists. You have to consider all three of those. You have to go find those people. You have to find those voters and talk to them … There are only three unfragmented mediums to speak to a voter: knocking on their door, sending them a piece of mail and either calling or texting them. And then you have to build a campaign strategy around those basic concepts of how do you utilize each dollar to effectively reach each voter. Everything else is a supplement.”