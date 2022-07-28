At the Races: Pick your ‘R’ word

Berryhill was deputy communications director for GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 reelection campaign before joining the Firehouse Strategies public affairs firm this month as vice president of its Florida team. He has also worked in political communications for the Republican political training organization GOPAC and as a communications consultant for West Virginia GOP Rep. David B. McKinley.

Starting out: McKinley was Berryhill’s local congressman, so he applied for an internship thinking he could commute five minutes to the regional office and eventually go to law school. “The guy who was hiring was — and he's a good friend of mine now — it's kind of a funny story. But he was like, ‘Oh, we only do D.C. internships,’ because they needed interns in their D.C. office.” Berryhill had some money saved and said he was fortunate enough to have some help from his parents, so he moved to D.C. to work in the office, only to find out later that he could have worked in the district office. “It was the best lie I think anybody's ever told. It kind of resulted in making some great connections, and some really great friends and mentors, and it kind of set me on the career path.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Berryhill was one of the first people hired for DeSantis’ reelection bid, and he had been working on it for months before the news release officially launching the campaign went out. “I remember the anticipation that day, you had been up all night ... when the press release went out early in the morning, and you're just kind of like, ‘OK, this is a thing now, you know, this is up and running. And this machine is now moving,’” he said. “We were just in our office. And it was one of those things where we get it queued up. And everybody's separately in their own offices. … And it goes out. And then, of course, as a comms person, your first reaction is, I need to immediately open it up and make sure that there's not a typo or a comma or something that I'm gonna look back on and just have nightmares about ... even though I've looked at it 500 times, to make sure that I just didn't screw anything up.”

Biggest campaign regret: “I received advice at one time about working in a presidential administration, and they said, if the opportunity should ever present itself to work in an administration, and especially if you haven't done it before, you really should take it because you don't know when that opportunity is ever going to come again. It could be four years, eight years, 12 years, you don't know when your party is going to have control of the White House again. And when they do get control of the White House again, where are you in life, are you going to be in a place where you can go back and do that. … I look back sometimes and think, you know, I wish I maybe would have made more of an effort to get into the administration.”

Unconventional wisdom: “I tend to subscribe to the idea that you're an average of your five best friends,” Berryhill said. “Especially in the political field, who you choose to associate with is just an exceedingly important thing. And it's something that I try to be very cognizant of, whether that's who you're associated with from a personal perspective, or a professional perspective, where you choose to work, the people that you're friends with, in a professional setting, whatever it may be. Even in a broader sense, look at a company culture or a campaign or whatever it may be. If you're surrounding yourself with people who work hard, or good people who do the right things, or carry themselves the right way and are high achievers … people who make life fun … if you do that, then things are going to work out for you.”