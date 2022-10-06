At the Races: Crime and crude

Georgia Senate nominee Walker has been in damage control mode, launching a new ad, hitting the interview circuit and dispatching fundraising appeals, including one email in which the Republican said his political opponents are “willing to do anything to win this seat in Georgia — including lie. ... Now, a liberal publication is claiming that I paid for a woman to have an abortion. This is a flat-out lie — and I deny this in the strongest possible terms.”

He was referring to the bombshell report this week from the Daily Beast. In a new ad, Walker said he wanted to tell his “true story. As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health. Even wrote a book about it. And, by the grace of God, I’ve overcome it.” The Daily Beast had another story Wednesday in which the woman said she also had a child with Walker. The candidate told Hugh Hewitt on Thursday morning: “I wasn’t perfect. I had my problem with mental health. And I was, I’ve been, I hate to say I’ve been born again, but I have a new life.”

Bozzi serves as executive vice president for communications at the campaign finance overhaul group End Citizens United. He worked on Capitol Hill for Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Jack Reed of Rhode Island and is a veteran of numerous campaigns.

Starting out: “My interest in politics comes from my family. My mom worked in the mayor's office when I was a kid,” said Bozzi, who grew up in North Providence, R.I. He went to Syracuse University to pursue sports journalism, but his interest in government and politics pulled him in a different direction, leading to internships with Reed and Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York. “That was pretty much when I took the fork in the road,” he recalled. After graduation, his first job was with the Rhode Island Democratic Party during the 2000 elections.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “I met my wife working on campaigns,” Bozzi said. Though they both worked on different races in Rhode Island in 2006 (and later learned they attended some of the same events), they didn’t meet until they were both staffers on the 2008 John Edwards presidential campaign in Nevada. Bozzi’s other unforgettable moment came in 2000 when then-Rep. Patrick Kennedy won reelection. Bozzi joined the Rhode Island Democrat on stage, along with other supporters, in a joyful moment — not only had Kennedy won but networks had also called Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore the winner in Florida. “When we came down from the stage, everybody was dour because they had flipped the call and took it away from Gore,” he recalled. Gore would ultimately lose the election to George W. Bush after a Florida recount and Supreme Court decision. “It was really early in my career and taught me about not giving up until the end because every vote counts. That whole experience kind of influenced me for my career.”